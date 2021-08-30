Acadian Ambulance gives update on hurricane response

Acadian Ambulance has provided an update on their operations post-Hurricane Ida.

Prior to landfall on Sunday, August 29, 2021, Acadian Ambulance coordinated the evacuation of approximately 700 patients.

"We are currently relocating patients from Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, Louisiana, and Ochsner Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma to other Ochsner facilities. We are also coordinating the evacuation of approximately 100 patients from Terrebonne General to Ochsner facilities in New Orleans and Baton Rouge with the assistance of additional ambulances provided by FEMA and other EMS agencies," company officials tell us.

In addition to normal ambulance operations consisting of 225 units in Louisiana and Mississippi, Acadian has added 32 ambulances from other operational areas, two ambulance buses and five vans to facilitate evacuation and repatriation activities.

"We also have 12 helicopters and three fixed-wing aircraft available for evacuations," they tell us.

