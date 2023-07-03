ACA opens grant application process

Arts and culture organizations in Lafayette Parish are encouraged to start submitting applications for Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) administered and funded by Lafayette's taxpayers, via Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Every year since 1988, AcA has administered this program, soliciting proposals from local nonprofit organizations and recommending available funding for projects and organizations through an independent panel of local experts. LCG sets the amount of funding available during its annual budgeting process.

This year AcA and LCG will only offer grants for the year-round operations of nonprofit arts and cultural organizations. Funds can be used towards regular operations costs such as salaries, utilities, employee benefits, rent, insurance, etc. A full list of eligible expenses can be found on AcA’s website here.

“This change in granting means that we can more impactfully help organizations with sustaining their regular operations," said AcA Executive Director Samuel Oliver.

AcA will be hosting an online grant Information Session on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11am via ZOOM.

Interested parties may register for the session HERE.