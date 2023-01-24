Abbeville woman dies in Lafayette crash

An Abbeville woman died in a car accident early Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.

Dana Hulin, 46, of Abbeville died at the scene, deputies say.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Team was able to determine that Dana Hulin’s compact SUV crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic prior to the collision with the three quarter ton Chevrolet pickup truck.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Hulin and are pending results. However, methamphetamine and alcohol was found inside her vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol in his system and he showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.