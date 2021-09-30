Abbeville man sentenced for making counterfeit money

An Abbeville man has been sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years supervised released after being found guilty of making counterfeit money.

The Western District of Louisiana says that 36-year-old Jordan Leon Huntsberry was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Huntsberry was charged with making counterfeit United States money and pled guilty to the charge in June 2021.

According to officials, information presented to the court at the guilty plea hearing showed that while investigating a possible firearm-related crime on South College Road in Lafayette on July 25, 2020, officers with the Lafayette Police Department knocked on the door of Huntsberry’s residence. Officers were permitted to enter the apartment and observed in plain view several wet Federal Reserve Notes that appeared to be counterfeit, as well as a printer in the living area of the residence.

A search warrant was obtained, and officers conducted a full search of the residence and found 467 suspected counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes of various denominations. Some of the notes were already cut and some were on printed sheets. Officers also located a printer, laptop computer, and other Page 2 of 2 equipment used in counterfeiting.

The seized Federal Reserve Notes were analyzed by a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service and determined to be counterfeited notes. The U.S. Secret Service and Lafayette Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon prosecuted the case.

