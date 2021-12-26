A third Christmas weekend shooting in Lafayette

UPDATE: Lafayette Police say the shooting originally happened in the 1100 block of S. Sterling Street.

Lafayette Police responded to a third Christmas weekend shooting Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of South Magnolia Street to investigating a shooting.

They found one person who had been shot; that person has been transported to a local hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking that anyone with any information on the shooting to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337.232.TIPS.