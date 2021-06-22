A Shot At A Million: Acadiana weighs in on vaccine incentive

LAFAYETTE — Registration for the "Shot At A Million" campaign is officially open.

On Monday, June 21 at noon, Louisiana residents who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine began registering for the state's "Shot At A Million" lottery.

Fourteen vaccinated Louisianans will win scholarships and cash prizes – including one adult who will win $1 million – throughout July as part of the campaign to reward residents who have taken or who choose to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

According To the Governor, more than 160,000 people registered by 6:00 pm on Monday.

KATC took to the streets to find out what Acadiana would do if they won $1,000,000.00.

Many provided meaningful and practical ideas to put the money towards. Helping others and paying the bills were a top choice.

"That's simple, id take care of the people that took care of me in my life. My moms. After that maybe open a couple businesses here and there," Justin said.

Dani Perossier answered, "I would pay off all of my bills, and take my family to Disneyland."

"I'd buy a house, for my family, make sure everyone is settled in," Cassidy Champange said.

Out of the five people we spoke, only one was vaccinated. Some say the campaign is making them consider getting the shot.

"When I heard they were giving stuff away like that, just to get vaccinated, oh yeah" Perossier said.

Others say they are sticking with their decision when asked if the chance to win makes getting vaccinated more appealing.

"No. No, my luck is not that good," one person said.

For those who are eligible to enter, you do so by clicking here, or calling 1-877-356-151.

Residents who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of four $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they were vaccinated.

Four weekly drawings will take place for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize.

A final grand prize drawing will take place on August 4, to award $1 million in cash and five $100,000 scholarships.

Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation is assisting the Louisiana Department of Health with structuring the reward program and conducting the randomized drawings, with LDH and the Legislative Auditor present. LDH will not share a person's vaccine status or health information with the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and will confirm the vaccination status of the winner after de-identifying the person's information.

Schedule of drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

Winners will be announced two days after the drawing to allow time to confirm vaccination status. The Grand Prize winners will be announced on August 13, 2021. For more information, visit ShotAtAMillion.com.

