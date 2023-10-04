A Night of Healing, a vigil against gun violence, happening at Parc San Souci

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department and various churches throughout the community will host "A Night of Healing," a vigil against gun violence, on Thursday, October 5, from 6 to 7 pm at Parc San Souci.

The event brings together diverse members of the community, including law enforcement and the faith community, to share words and prayers that call for mutual understanding.

"This is a call for action to prevent more senseless tragedy," says Sgt. Robin Green, Lafayette Police Department's Public Information Officer. "This vigil is to remember the victims and survivors of gun violence and to recommit to the fight against gun violence."

The vigil is open to the public and is part of National Faith & Blue.

A national event with activities in communities nationwide, Faith & Blue brings law enforcement and residents together to build and promote connections, mutual understanding, and justice and reconciliation.