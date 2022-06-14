A New High School is Coming to North Lafayette

The Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School will have a new facility ready in January.

The facility will be located on the Northside of town, which makes it the first high built on the Northside side since the 1960s.

This past school year, students had to take classes at the Brown Park gym.

Principal Ronnie Harrison, Ed.D., says this past year the school had 200 students enrolled.

The temporary campus at Brown Park only has 4 classrooms, so faculty and staff made sure to use all parts of the area.

“It was very challenging, but we made it work. We had some makeshift classrooms in the front area. We also had classes of course in the gym and there are some classrooms in a certain part of this building as well,” Harrison said.

The new facility will be a 59,600 sq ft and will include a gymnasium, weight room and baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields. Harrison says not only will this new facility expand the school, but this will give students an opportunity for a quality education.

“Education is powerful and giving our students an opportunity for a quality education is going to allow them to reach even higher heights,” Harrison said.