A Lafayette Family Mourns The Theft of Their Pet

There’s a case of an alleged stolen dog in Lafayette that is now in the hands of the district attorney.

The owner of the dog Zola says his pet was stolen in January of 2021 and has been missing ever since.

“He was stolen, somebody witnessed that and the police department got involved. A detective found a couple of suspects and charged them with theft and possession of a stolen property,” said Sia Heydari.

In Mid January Hendari let Zola, a Yorkshire Terrier, play in his backyard. Shortly after, his dog dugged a hole in the ground and escaped his yard.

“I went back outside to look for her and she was gone, and I saw the hole and jumped in the car and went look in for her and went around and around showing pictures nobody seen her and we started posting flyers and the best day somebody called saying we saw someone picking her up,” said Heydari.

In February of 2021 two suspects were arrested and charged with theft of a dog.

Heydari says although legal actions have been taken his family is still without their pet.

“That’s all we wanted, we want our dog back and we beg the community to continue to still look,” said Heydari