71st annual Turkey Bowl set for Saturday

Lafayette Park, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department's youth football teams are set to host the 71st annual Turkey Bowl at Cajun Field.

This year's games will take place Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Games have more recently been played at Clark Field, NFL Flag Saints teams are especially excited to return to Cajun Field after 15 years.

“The Turkey Bowl has been a tradition in our community for more than 70 years, and playing on the Ragin’ Cajuns Field will be thrilling for the kids and families. Not to mention, for the first time, Acadiana Open Channel will record all tackle games and select flag games to be aired at a later date,” said PARC Athletic Programs Director Walter Guillory.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

Turkey Bowl Schedule

Tackle Teams

9 a.m. SATS Niners vs. CSA Niners

11 a.m. CSA Mites vs. N. Lafayette Mites

12:30 p.m. SATS Mites vs. CSA Juniors

2 p.m. CSA Seniors vs. SAT Seniors

Flag Teams

8 a.m. quarterfinal game, ages 4-6, Team Lutz vs. Team Adebo (team plays on half the field)

The following games are played simultaneously, each on one half the field.

3:30 p.m. semifinal games, ages 4-6

Team Lutz vs. Team Adebo: winner vs. Team Landry

Team Ingram vs. Team Hill

4:30 p.m. semifinal games, ages 7-9

Team Winston vs. Team Thomas

Team Tre’Quan vs. Team Kamara

5:30 p.m. semifinal games, ages 9-11

Team Jordan vs. Team Mathieu

Team Lattimore vs. Team Olave

6:30 p.m. championship games

Team Werner vs. Team Davenport, ages 12 and under

Winners of Semifinal Games will meet, ages 4-6

7:30 p.m. championship games