6th Annual SOLA giving day registration closes

Today is the last day to register your non-profit organization, church or schools for SOLA Giving Day.

The sixth annual online event will be held on May 4.

SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour, online fundraising event that begins at midnight and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CST.

During this period, the general public can make a tax-deductible, online donation to the organization of their choice by visiting www.solagivingday.org

The event is aimed at improving communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about.

VP for Development, Rebecca Doucet tells KATC, "All of our students compete very well in the country on many levels whether its liberal arts, sciences, engineering, business. It takes dollars to do that. And believe it or not, tuition and fees does not cover all of that. The state of Louisiana can't cover all of that. So philanthropy, giving from individuals and alumni, companies, sponsors helps us do those things."

Since its inception in 2018, SOLA Giving Day generated over $6.5 million dollars in donations to more than 320 unique nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools that serve South Louisiana.

