500 pounds of catfish stocked in Lafayette Parish ponds

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has stocked ponds with catfish in Lafayette Parish.

According to LCG, 100 pounds of catfish were stocked at Girard Park Pond in Lafayette and 400 pounds at Fabacher Pond in Youngsville.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department partners with LDWF to continually offer recreational fishing to the community through LDWF’s Get Out and Fish! program.

Also in Acadiana, I-10 Park in Jennings was stocked.

See the locations below:

LDWF

On their website, LDWF says fishers will have luck fishing for channel catfish along the bottom of ponds with many different types of bait. Channel catfish particularly like baits with a strong smell.

All anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits.

The Get Out and Fish! program, LDWF says, seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing. The program intends to recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing and promote outdoor activities for future generations.

For more information visit www.wlf.la.gov/gof or email us at GOF@wlf.la.gov.

In February, the pond locations were stocked with Rainbow Trout. In Lafayette, Girard Park was stocked with 200 pounds of trout.

Ponds are stocked twice a year to provide easy access to fishing in communities.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel