5-year-old dies in accidental drowning incident at Lafayette hotel

A 5-year-old died Monday as a result of an accidental drowning.

Lafayette Police say that on Monday, June 14 at around 10:50 pm officers responded to a hotel in the 200 block of Kaliste Saloom Road. The call was in reference to a child reported to be missing.

Officers say they conducted a search of the hotel property and located the child in the swimming pool. The child was dead.

The cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. No arrests were made in the incident.

Police say an investigation is on-going.

On Water Safety

The Center for Disease Control provides tips on how to keep children safe around water, preventing drowning or other injuries.

The CDC says that drownings are a leading cause of injury death for young children ages 1 to 14. Three children die every day as a result of drowning.

Key Prevention Tips from the CDC are below:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Make life jackets a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Be on the look out.

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like playing cards, reading books, talking on the phone, and using alcohol or drugs.

The National Safety Commission says that if children are missing, check the water first.

Parents are cautioned all the time about water safety, but drownings still occur. Always be aware and be in the present moment with your children.

The NSC asks that everyone follow a few water safety precautions:

Never leave your child alone; if you have to leave, take your child with you

Find age-appropriate swim lessons for your child, but keep in mind that lessons do not make your child "drown-proof"

Lifeguards aren't babysitters; always keep your eyes on your child

Don't let children play around drains and suction fittings

Never consume alcohol when operating a boat, and always make sure everyone is wearing U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets

Don't underestimate the power of water; even rivers and lakes can have undertows

Always have a first aid kit and emergency contacts handy

Get training in CPR

If a child is missing, check the water first

