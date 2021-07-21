2nd Annual Elder Care Summit, August 6

The Family Tree Information, Education, & Counseling Center is hosting their 2nd Annual Elder Care Summit on Friday, August 6 at UL's Student Union.

The event will be offered both in-person and virtually.

The Elder Care Summit, they say, provides tools, guidance, support, and actionable steps to lessen frustrations and improve efficiency in the care-giving role for medical and familial persons and for the elder.

Speakers will address the challenging experience of elder care and share tools, identify resources, and discuss various elder care scenarios so that attendees can better understand the stressors, struggles, and everyday difficulties of both early and late stages of aging.

The event will take place from 8:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. with plenty of time for networking before, after, and between sessions for in-person attendees, they say.

Doors for the event open at 7:30 A.M. and close at 2:30 P.M.

Registration closes Thursday, August 5th at 5 P.M.

In-person General Registration $40 / In-person CEU Registration $65

Virtual General Registration $30 / Virtual CEU Registration $55

All presentations will be held in the UL Student Union‘s Atchafalaya Ballroom.

For more information or to register for the event, visit their website by clicking here.

