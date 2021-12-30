24 units damaged in Lafayette apartment fire, LFD on scene

Lafayette Firefighters are investigating the cause of an apartment fire on Feu Follet Road that damaged 24 units.

Officials say firefighters are on the scene of that large apartment complex fire at Bayou Oaks Apartment Homes on Feu Follet Road.

LFD says that shortly before 4:00 pm Lafayette Fire Department received a 911 call stating smoke was coming from the roof of one of the buildings at the complex.

LFD says first responders arrived on scene within minutes and noticed flames coming from the roof. A second alarm was immediately requested resulting in seven fire trucks and three aerial ladders.

At least 35 firefighters are on scene working to combat the fire which involved 24 units, they say.

The fire is under control at this time and no injuries were reported.

The number of occupants affected by the fire is unknown at this time. American Red Cross has been contacted to assist with temporary housing.

An investigation determined that roofing contractors were working on the roof prior to noticing the smoke. They called 911 to report the fire.

