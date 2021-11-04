24-hour Citizen Project facilitates funding to community projects

LAFAYETTE — The Acadiana Center for the Arts in Downtown Lafayette will host their 5th iteration of the 24 Hour Citizen Project, an event for citizens to present community enhancement ideas and compete for funding, according to Wednesday's press release.

Teams of citizens will receive guidance from area professionals before pitching their ideas to a panel of backers and an audience at the event on Saturday, November 6, in an effort to receive funding and make their projects possible.

This year, seven teams were selected by an organizing committee to pitch their ideas at the event.

Team “Oasis Neighborhood Food Pantry” will serve as an alternative food resource and will feature cool items, non-perishables, and fresh fruit & vegetables.

Team “French Murals” wants to create word-based French murals around Acadiana.

Team “Lemonade Stand” wants a lemonade stand built by the Gran Berry Boys & Girls Club to teach entrepreneurial skills to club members.

Team “E.A.T.” wants to launch a program for student athletes to provide educational resources.

Team “Mad Thinkers” is a traveling pop-up theater workshop that provides a preforming arts outlet for youth in our community.

Team “Human Library” creates a safe space for dialogue where topics are discussed openly between people.

Team “Creole Garsons” aims to increase male participation in the performing arts.

Founder and event organizer Butch Roussel says, “These seven teams were selected, because our team really felt they encompass the goals of the 24 Hour Citizen Project. We received so many great applications, but these resonated so well with the committee, and we all saw what truly positive change their success could mean for the community.”

The pitch will take place at 6 P.M. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, located at 101 W Vermilion St. in Downtown Lafayette.

Attendance is free.

Bar service will be available.

About the 24 Hour Citizen Project: A not-for-profit community crowdfunding project created in 2013, the 24-Hour Citizen Project (formerly Civicside) has been a launchpad for citizen-led projects that benefit the community.

24 HCP says they raised over $110,000 since its inception and is most known for the Y Lafayette Campaign, a public art installation in Parc San Souci, M.I.BRARY (Musical Instrument Library), Hydrate Lafayette, an installation of drinking water fountains around popular running destinations, and Krewe De Canailles, Lafayette’s first walking Mardi Gras parade.

To learn more about the 24 Hour Citizen Project, previous funded projects and this year’s

selected teams, visit 24hourcitizenproject.com.

