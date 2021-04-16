24 cadets graduate from Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy

Twenty-four cadets graduated on Friday from the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy in Lafayette Parish.

The sheriff's office says that members of graduating class 164 will go on to serve with several Acadiana agencies.

Those include the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafayette Police Department, Carencro Police Department, Opelousas Police Department, Baton Rouge Office of Juvenile Justice and Lafayette Office of Juvenile Justice

LPSO

Graduation was held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16 at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex in Scott.

