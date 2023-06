Lafayette Parish, LA - The drawing for this year's St. Jude Dream Home is tomorrow, June 28, 2023.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5 bath home is an estimated 3500 square feet and valued at more than $800,000.

Proceeds from the drawing goes towards saving the life of a child fighting cancer.

So don't delay and get your $100 tickets for Wednesday's the St. Jude Dream Home drawing.