2021 September taxable sales highest on record for the month

Posted at 10:07 AM, Nov 04, 2021
LAFAYETTE, La. — With more than $661.8 million in taxable sales in September, year-to-date taxable sales reached $5.64 billion. September 2021 sales were 9.9% higher than sales in September 2020. Year-to-date sales were 21.6% higher than 2020 and 20.6% higher than 2019. September 2021 sales are the highest on record for the month of September, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA).

Year-to-date taxable sales are up in all municipalities in the parish— Lafayette (21.1%), Broussard (19.7%), Carencro (39.0%), Duson (24.3%), Scott (17.6%), and Youngsville (25.8%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 17.9%.

LEDA's forecasting model estimates total taxable sales could reach $7.37 billion in 2021, which would be the highest on record.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

