2021 Scott Boudin Festival postponed

The Boudin Festival in Scott has been postponed.

The Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors and City of Scott announced on Wednesday that the 8th Annual Scott Boudin Festival will be postponed until Spring of 2022. The reason for the postponement is due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Following the recommendations and instructions of the Governor, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the Scott Police Department we feel it is the most prudent course of action. We continue to be humbled by the overwhelming and continued support we receive from each of you, our sponsors and vendors. We are confident that you will be understanding of this difficult decision which has been made."

The festival was scheduled for September 24,25 and26.

They say the postponement is in the best interest of the community, volunteers, sponsors, vendors and our festival attendees.

"We look forward to seeing all of you in the Spring of 2022, when we return bringing you an event of the quality and caliber to which our visitors are accustomed. On behalf of the Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors and the City of Scott officials, we thank you for your support and all that you have given to make the Scott Boudin Festival what it is today. Our community is like none other and we are proud to call Scott our home," they say.

The festival board and City of Scott asks that residents continue to check our Facebook Page and website for further updates.

A date for the festival in 2022 was not provided.

