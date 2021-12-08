2021 Home for the Holidays winner announced on KATC

The winner of the 2021 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC.

At 6:00 pm Warren Shepherd of Broussard was drawn as the winner of the home.

This year's home is valued at approximately $565,000 and is located at 102 Winthorpe Road in the centrally located Lafayette subdivision of Brookshire South.

At 5:00 pm, the winner of the early bird prize , a diamond necklace from Dianna Rae Jewelry valued at $5,000, was announced. The winner of that prize was Charlie Simon of St. Martinville.

KATC will contact all winners directly after announced on air.

Proceeds from this year's project benefit local shelter-based non-profit agencies including Faith House, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, Healing House, and Foster The Love.

