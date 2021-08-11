2021 Glow in the Cro Balloon Festival canceled

The Carencro Balloon Festival has been canceled this year.

The City of Carencro says that after several discussions with multiple city departments and other interested parties, they decided the 2021 Glow in the Cro Balloon Festival should be canceled this year.

"If we cannot be assured of providing a safe, fun, family event for the public we will not take an unnecessary risk and put the public as well as our staff in a potentially hazardous situation," they say.

The city has started planning now the 2022 event and they hope we can "once again provide this great event for everyone to enjoy."

The festival was scheduled for September.

