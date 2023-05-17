Man arrested for making threats against Westminster Christian Academy staff

LAFAYETTE, La. — On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an investigation was opened concerning a threat of violence made at Westminster Christian Academy (WCA), according to the Lafayette Police Department's Youth Services Division.

Lafayette Investigators were made aware of a subject making threats of violence on social media. According to Detective Ken Handy, the threats were directed towards staff members at WCA.

After a complete investigation was conducted, authorities arrested 19-year-old Gabriel J. Guillory of St. Martinville on one count of terrorizing, a felony offense. Guillory was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, officials report.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).