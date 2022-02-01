18th Annual African American Heritage Parade and Gala set for March

The 18th Annual African American Heritage Parade and Gala have been set for March 5 and 6.

Every year, the African American Heritage Foundation Celebrates Black History Month with the annual Parade and Gala. This year the theme will be "Let Freedom Ring: Honoring Our Community Warriors."

The committee selected as honorees those individuals who have uplifted our community during hard times.

The Gala is set for March 5 at Le Beni Grand at 7 p.m. The Parade will roll at 1 p.m. from True Vine Ministries, and travel down Willow to Super 1 Foods.

This year's parade honorees are: Bryant Benoit; Consuela Gaines; Jarred Sam and Gloria Wheeler. The parade marshall is CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Mandi Mitchell.

If you'd like to participate in the parade, please call 337-347-7468. If you'd like more information on the gala, please call 337-654-8816.