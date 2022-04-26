18-year-old arrested in Eunice, accused of shooting at vehicle

An 18-year-old has been arrested on four counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident earlier this month.

Eunice Police Cheif Randy Fontenot says that on April 15, 2022, a vehicle occupied by four people was flagged down and approached by the suspect Victor Jordan, Jr.

Jordan, he says, approached the vehicle and asked him if he wanted to buy a gun from him. The victim stated while Victor Jordan Jr. was asking him to buy a gun, Victor Jordan Jr. was allegedly pointing the gun directly in his face.

The victim pushed the gun away from his face and Jordan allegedly pulled the trigger, but it jammed. Jordan then began to pull back the slide of the handgun to chamber a round.

The victim's vehicle drove away quickly and two shots were fired at and struck the vehicle.

Jordan was arrested on April 24, 2022, in connection with the shooting. He was booked on four counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Criminal Damage to Property.

