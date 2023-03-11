18-wheeler, major vehicle crash closes Thruway Friday night

Lafayette, LA – On March 10, 2023, around 6:14 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to the 3200 block of NW Evangeline Thruway regarding a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on the 3200 block of NW Evangeline Thruway, when vehicle #1 left the roadway, crossing the median into northbound traffic. Vehicle #1 made impact with 4 other vehicles which were traveling northbound, including an 18-wheeler.

The driver of vehicle #1 was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. Driver #1 is currently listed in stable condition.

There were two others injured during this crash, both with non-life threating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.