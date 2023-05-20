UPDATE: Driver of 18-wheeler dead following major vehicle crash

UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department are on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash involving and 18-wheeler.

According to Sgt. Matthew Benoit, preliminary investigation indicates the 18-wheeler was traveling Northbound on I-49 just before East Butcher Switch Road.

The 18-wheeler collided with an un-occupied, abandoned vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The 18-wheeler lost control, leaving the roadway.

The 18-wheeler came to rest on the service road at 3100 NE Evangeline Thruway near East Butcher Switch.

The driver of the 18-wheeler died as a result of the crash, police say.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

I-49 Northbound as well as the service road is closed at Pont Des Mouton to all vehicle traffic.

Updated information will be provided when available.