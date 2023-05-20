Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

UPDATE: Driver of 18-wheeler dead following major vehicle crash

9007168712329580-thumbnail_9189305323582179168.jpg
LPD
9007168712329580-thumbnail_9189305323582179168.jpg
Posted at 5:17 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 18:53:13-04

UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department are on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash involving and 18-wheeler.

According to Sgt. Matthew Benoit, preliminary investigation indicates the 18-wheeler was traveling Northbound on I-49 just before East Butcher Switch Road.

The 18-wheeler collided with an un-occupied, abandoned vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The 18-wheeler lost control, leaving the roadway.

The 18-wheeler came to rest on the service road at 3100 NE Evangeline Thruway near East Butcher Switch.

The driver of the 18-wheeler died as a result of the crash, police say.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

I-49 Northbound as well as the service road is closed at Pont Des Mouton to all vehicle traffic.

Updated information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.