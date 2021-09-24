18-wheeler carrying hydrochloric acid catches fire in Scott

An 18-wheeler carrying hydrochloric acid caught fire Friday morning after pulling off of I-10 in Scott.

Scott Firefighters they were dispatched at 10:57 am to an area off I-10 where the tractor trailer's cab had caught fire.

Scott Fire Department

The fire was quickly brought under control and prevented from spreading to the trailer containing the hydrochloric acid.

A Haz-Mat team from the Lafayette Fire Department was dispatched to assist and monitor for any potential hazards.

The driver told firefighters that he was traveling down I-10 when he heard odd noises coming from the truck and headed towards a commercial truck repair shop when he noticed smoke.

He was able to escape the truck safely. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The 18-wheeler's cargo is also reportedly intact with no leaks or hazards, according to firefighters.

The Duson and Carencro fire departments were also dispatched for their tankers but were canceled en route as the fire was quickly brought under control.

