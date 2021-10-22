15th Judicial District Court celebrates 100th anniversary

The 15th Judicial District Court in Acadiana is marking a major milestone.

This year marks the court's 100th anniversary.

In 1921, the state constitution created 26 judicial districts. The 15th JDC is made up of Acadia, Lafayette, and Vermilion Parishes.

A Centennial celebration was held Thursday to commemorate the occasion outside of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse on South Buchanan Street. The brief commemoration was followed by a viewable oral history, refreshments, live music, and kids activities.

The public was invited to help celebrate the occasion.

"2021 marks the one hundredth anniversary of our 15th Judicial Court," explained Judge Marilyn Castle. "It was established in 1921 by the constitution of that year, and so we are just here to commemorate the hundredth year of our judicial district and also to celebrate the system of justice within that district."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel