14-year-old wounded in Louisiana Avenue shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — A male juvenile was the victim of a shooting Tuesday night, Lafayette Police say.

On May 23, 2023, shortly after 7:15 pm, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) was dispatched to the area of Louisiana Avenue at Tenth Street in reference to a shooting in progress. Arriving officers discovered a male juvenile victim suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Lieutenant Jace Quebedeaux.

A preliminary investigation conducted by LPD revealed that the male juvenile victim, 14 years of age, was a passenger inside of a vehicle, which was traveling through the area, when the shooting transpired.

The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, officials report.

At this time, there is no available suspect information.

The Lafayette Police Department urges anyone with any information to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 337-232-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.