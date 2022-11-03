13-year-old booked into juvie after alleged bomb threat

A 13-year-old student was booked into the Lafayette Detention Center Thursday after he allegedly made bomb threats to their school.

School Resource Officers got the complaint at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday; a student allegedly was going around school making verbal threats to bomb the school, a spokesperson said.

"The student and the incident were isolated to the school’s gym and a thorough search of the area was conducted, deeming it safe for operation," a release states.

The student was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafayette Detention Center for one count of terrorizing.

"The safety of students and school facility are our upmost concern. These threats are serious and law enforcement needs parents and students to understand that there will be zero tolerance as it pertains to these threats of violence," the release states.