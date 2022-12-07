10th Annual Community Cares Love Thy Neighbor Holiday Supply Drive; a decade of giving back

The Annual Community Cares Love Thy Neighbor Holiday Supply Drive took place in Lafayette, marking a decade since its inception.

This year's event was held ay Northgate Mall parking lot from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

KATC spoke with the event organizer to hear about what it means for the community.

"It has been going on for 10 years and what a great way give back and pay it forward. Because at any given time, hard times do not discriminate against anyone. And I know what it is to be in need, so this is just my way along with some of my great friends in other organizations. This is just our way to give back," community organizer, Tonya Bolden-Ball said