100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week raises awareness, how to stay safe

October 9 through October 15 is the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

The theme this year is "Fire won't wait- Plan your escape." The essential meaning behind Fire Prevention Week is to educate individuals of all ages to learn how to stay safe during a fire.

KATC spoke to the Lafayette Fire Department and they reiterate, in addition to having a plan, the importance of having smoke alarms installed in your home.

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer, Alton Trahan explained, "What we're teaching them is about home fire drills, smoke alarms, what to do if there is smoke in the house and where to meet outside. It is important that every family have a meeting place so that everybody is accounted for. So that when the fire department gets there, we know no one is inside, everybody is safe."