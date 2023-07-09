100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette organizes neighborhood cleanup

Volunteers hit the streets of one Lafayette neighborhood Saturday morning with the mission of cleaning and beautifying the area.

The organization 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette in partnership with Republic Services, Parish Proud, and several other organizations and businesses conducted the cleanup in the Veazay neighborhood from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Saturday's cleanup event is the first endeavor to kick off the 100's plans to impact the community since being awarded the National Neighborhood Promise Grant back in February.