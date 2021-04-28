Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office still searching for missing teen from Rayne

RAYNE, La. — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to locate Landon Lejeune, 16, who is missing from Rayne.

According to LPSO, Lejeune has brown hair and brown eyes. Lejeune left his home on Tuesday, April 6, and may possibly be in the Abbeville area.

LPSO says that if anyone see Landon, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

