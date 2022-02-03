Lafayette native and current LSU student to appear on College Jeopardy!

21 year old Stephen Privat of Lafayette is currently studying political science at LSU and plans to go to law school soon.

He also recently had the chance to participate on a game show that he loves and dreamed about being on for a while: Jeopardy!

"I’ve always been a fan of Jeopardy like ever since I was a kid. I would watch it and a lot of my teachers in high school were also fans, so sometimes during class, they would put it on.. like if we would finish all our work. So, I got the chance to watch it all the time and I just really love watching it and being able to answer all these questions and everything. It was just a lot of fun," explains Privat.

After a few interviews and auditions, Privat got the call that he would be one of 36 students heading to LA to participate on college Jeopardy. Hanging out and bonding with the other contestants was one of the most memorable parts of the experience.

"We all stayed at the same hotel together, so we would all hang out, go get like lunch or breakfast and stuff when we weren’t filming together, just hang out and have a really great time. And I think that was probably my favorite part of the experience, just being able to meet all of these other college kids and just create amazing friendships with them," says Privat.

And as far as Stephen’s message for all you dream chasers out there:

"If there’s something you want to do in life—that you think— a big dream that you have, like mine was Jeopardy, I would just say do as much as you can to get towards that goal. Like taking little steps one by one can help a lot in the long run and just keep pushing until you get that goal."

And while he’s not allowed to leak any details about the show, you can catch Stephen on college Jeopardy and root him on this Tuesday, February 8th at 7pm right here on KATC.

