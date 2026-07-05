Lafayette marks July 4 with stars, stripes and 250 years of American history

LAFAYETTE, La. — Downtown Lafayette filled with live music, food, and family activities Friday as the city marked Independence Day alongside the nation's 250th anniversary.

The celebration drew residents to the streets for hot dog eating contests, dancing, and festivities under partly cloudy skies with a light breeze.

Mayor-President Monique Blanque said the milestone anniversary prompted reflection beyond the usual holiday festivities.

"It really makes you stop and reflect on the gift of the United States of America," Blanque said. "It's not perfect, but it really is the best country in the world. It's a testament to longevity. It's a testament to the efforts of so many people to create a place that's safe for people to have freedom, to have liberties, to live safely."

The event also recognized military veterans, continuing a tradition that began last year.

"Last year we started and it was phenomenal. It was special having the vets out here, being able to thank them, being able to celebrate with them," Richard said. "So absolutely we were doing it for America 250."

Blanque also mentioned the 250-year mark represents the full arc of the country's history.

"250 years means good times, bad times, hard times. Struggle, but also great celebration," Blanque said. "To go that long as a country doesn't mean everything's perfect, but it means we can make it, we can do it."

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