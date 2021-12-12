Lafayette man arrested Friday night for September shooting

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has arrested a wanted man Friday night after being involved in a September shooting on Fitzgerald Street where one man died and another was shot at.

On September 26, police say 21-year-old Bryson Shaquille George of Lafayette was identified as the suspect responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old Rashawn Broussard and the attempted murder of a second victim.

Warrants for 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 1st Degree Murder were obtained for George.

At 9:20 P.M. Friday, George turned himself into police custody for active warrants in: First Degree Murder, Illegal Possession of Stolen , Attempted First Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

