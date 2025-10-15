Lafayette lunch spot closes after 20 years

A Lafayette lunch spot that has been serving this area for over 20 years has announced they are closing.

Known for the sign out front of the Pinhook Road restaurant that advertises the daily plate lunch, Office Hours is closing.

"All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately we're quickly approaching that point. This week will be the last week we're going to remain open. After 20 years of enjoying lunch with you, it's time for us to pack it in," a letter from the owners states.

There won't be anymore baked chicken, shrimp stew or Tuesday spaghetti coming out of the kitchen of the small spot, and you'll have to watch Rob Perillo to see if it's gumbo weather or not.

"It's been an honor and a pleasure being able to enjoy your company and serve you for lunch all this time. You've shared births, deaths, and everything between with us, and we never took for granted the trust you gave us by choosing to order lunch from Office Hours. We'd be so glad to cross paths with you again down the road! (Speaking of... if you know of any open positions, either full or part time, we'll be looking rather quickly for jobs, so please hit reply and let us know)," the letter states.

They don't share the reason for the closure, but offer to spill the beans with folks who come by to eat during the last week.

"We'll be happy to bend your ear with all the details and share memories with you," the letter states.

The last plate lunches at the shop will include some fan favorites, the letter states, with smothered pork roas, rice and gravy on Thursday, October 16 and meatball stew with rice and gravy for the swan song on Friday, October 17.

You can order online, call 337-237-4181 and they're on Door Dash.