Lafayette has a new web portal to report potholes

Citizens who would like to report a pothole can do so on the 311 Lafayette Web Portal: www.311lafayette.services, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The 311 web portal is LCG's newest tool to connect citizens with government services, they say.

This mobile-friendly web portal, they say, allows citizens to report and track several types of service requests such as potholes, drainage issues, abandoned cars, stray animals etc.

