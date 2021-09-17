Lafayette gym organizes supply drive for Ida victims

A Lafayette gym is teaching life skills through service for those affected by Ida.

Throughout the month of September, Unique Health and Fitness's owner and coach, Damon Vincent, says his gym has been preparing to give back to the communities devastated by the historic storm.

"Community is very important to us, and at the gym, we do a life skill every month. This month, we are doing the "act of service" through our supply drive," Vincent said.

Unique Health & Fitness are accepting:

cleaning supplies

non perishable food items

toiletries

demolition supplies

Items can be dropped off at 3366 Verot School Road from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M on Friday, they say. The team plans to distribute donations at Living Word Church in Schriever on Saturday.

Living Word Church is a non-denominational church in Terrebonne Parish, they said Thursday, "What a blessing it has been for the last three weeks to love on and feed our wonderful people of southeast Louisiana. Our relief efforts will be shifting, but our prayers will not. We are praying for you. We love you. We know our communities will recover."

