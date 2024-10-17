Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Fire Department responds to Jockey Lot

jockeylot.jpg
KATC-TV3
jockeylot.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Lafayette Firefighters are on the scene of a fire call at the Jockey Lot.

Details are limited, but our crew at the scene said smoke can be seen coming from one of the buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.