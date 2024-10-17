Lafayette Fire Department responds to Jockey Lot

Lafayette Firefighters are on the scene of a fire call at the Jockey Lot.

Details are limited, but our crew at the scene said smoke can be seen coming from one of the buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel