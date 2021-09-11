Lafayette commemorates 9/11

Lafayette's annual commemoration of 9/11 took place on Saturday as it marks the 20 anniversary since that quiet Tuesday morning.

The Parc Sans Souci event honored the 414 first responders who died in the attacks.

In addition to the 2, 563 citizens who tragically lost their lives.

The "Spirit of Louisiana" Fire truck was present for all to see; the funds for the fire truck was raised by Louisianans and gifted to NYC in December 2001.

Lafayette Fire Department said, "We are very grateful to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal for the “Spirit of Louisiana” to be part of our event."

