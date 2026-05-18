Lafayette Airport closed due to disabled aircraft

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Regional Airport airfield is currently closed due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.
There are no reports of injuries and emergency crews are working to clear the aircraft so normal flights can resume as soon as possible, according to a social media post from the airport.
KATC has a crew en route. Stay tuned for further updates.
The LFT airfield is currently closed due to a disabled aircraft on the runway. There are no reports of injuries and emergency crews are working to clear the aircraft so normal flights can resume as soon as possible. Stay tuned for further updates. pic.twitter.com/Swpc9tku11— Lafayette Regional Airport (@LFTAirport) May 18, 2026