La. Guard’s Tiger Brigade hosts 20-year reunion of historic Iraq deployment

The Louisiana National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, known as the Tiger Brigade, held a two-day reunion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its historic redeployment from Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III at Jackson Barracks on November 7-8.

The event was hosted by veterans of Tiger Brigade and sponsored by the Louisiana National Guard Foundation. It brought together Soldiers, veterans and families, including participants traveling from as far as New York.

The first day featured a social gathering that allowed veteran brigade members to reconnect. Discussions centered on shared experiences from the deployment and updates on the brigade’s current activities.

Lt. Col. Stephen Luebbert, current rear detachment commander of the 256th, emphasized the importance of honoring those the brigade lost, celebrating accomplishments and maintaining ties across generations of Soldiers.

“The 256th has always been shaped by the people who wore the patch before us,” Luebbert said. “The 2004-2005 deployment to Iraq, followed immediately by our response to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, shaped the lives of all those who participated in those historical operations. Reunions like this ensure that we don’t lose sight of the lessons, sacrifices and relationships that define who we are as the Louisiana Tiger Brigade.”

The second day began with a formal memorial ceremony to honor the fallen Soldiers of the deployment. The ceremony included a reading of the names of the deceased.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. John Basilica Jr., commander of the 256th during OIF III, served as the guest speaker. In his remarks, he addressed the operational impact of the brigade’s deployment, its continued readiness and the importance of maintaining connections among past and present members.

“Twenty years later, the legacy of this brigade is defined not only by our sacrifices and accomplishments overseas but also by the way our Soldiers and families have continued to stand by one another,” Basilica said. “This reunion reminds us why those bonds matter.”

He also expressed appreciation to the Gold Star families in attendance for their continued involvement and support.

The reunion provided an opportunity for members of the 256th community to acknowledge the anniversary, honor those lost and reinforce the personal relationships formed during the deployment. Support from the LANG Foundation made it possible to bring together participants from across the country.