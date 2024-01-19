Keep Those Pipes Wrapped: Hard Freeze Warning returns to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Keep those pipes wrapped up because Acadiana isn't done with the cold just yet.

A dry front has moved through the area and after a warm afternoon temperatures will be headed to below freezing again Friday night.

There's still some left over clouds early Friday but the sun will gradually break through as winds start to pick up.

Strong winds from the north will push in some of that cooler air and temperatures won't get out of the low 50s with a wind chill staying in the 40s.

The bottom falls out late and a sharp drop in temperatures will occur once the sun goes does, so expect a cold start to the weekend.

Temperatures stay chilly on Saturday with highs in the 40s, although winds should start to relax before another hard freeze going into Sunday.

Clouds start to gather on Sunday and it will be the signs of a wet work week ahead.

Starting Monday Acadiana will see showers every day with a front stalling out right over the area.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and we will see several inches of rain.

There should be enough breaks in the rain to alleviate flooding concerns but by the end of the week grounds may be saturated.

