KATC Special: The Hidden Bias of Good People

You could be treating someone unfairly in your daily life without realizing it because of something called unconscious bias. You may have heard of bias before. It's defined as a prejudice for or against someone, something, or a group, but what should you do when you don't realize it's happening? KATC will air an hour long special about how someone's unconscious reaction to others affects how we think and behave.

In the "Hidden Bias of Good People" special, you'll hear from experts who will explain what we can do to help curb bias we may have. This conversation has become more critical in the past year as the country looks for ways to move forward following a divisive election and nationwide protests, including here in Lafayette, over social justice.

Join us Tuesday, March 9th to learn what steps you can take to address your biases and how to handle other people's biases. The special airs at 7:00 p.m.