KATC recognized in 2021 Diamond Journalism Awards

KATC’s news team has been honored twice in the 2021 Diamond Journalism Awards.

The regional competition is put on by the Arkansas Pro Chapter, Society of Professional Journalists, recognizing journalism excellence across seven states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas).

All entries were published or broadcast in 2020. The program drew a record 393 entries in 75 categories. Members of the Cincinnati Pro Chapter of SPJ served as judges.

Breaking News, Broadcast

1st: Hurricane Laura Aftermath, Staff, KATC-TV (Lafayette, LA)

In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, anyone driving through southwest Louisiana would be met by trees and powerlines scattered across the streets. A slew of communities, already facing challenges because of the pandemic, is dealt another major setback from Laura only to face Hurricane Delta just six weeks later.

Features, Broadcast

2nd: Resilient, Andrew Clay, KATC

Heading into a highly anticipated 2020 college softball season, KATC Sports Presents: Resilient is a two-part story chronicling the challenges Louisiana softball has overcome since 2018. In part 1, we examine the firing of Michael Lotief, a once beloved and successful coach. His dismissal threatened the collapse of the program, but new head coach Gerry Glasco resurrected the program’s culture, and wins followed.

