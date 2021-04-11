KATC performing tower maintenance Sunday morning

Viewers - thank you for your continued support of KATC. We value and appreciate you for watching KATC and would like to inform you that we will be performing maintenance at our tower from 8 am to 10:30 am on Sunday morning (April 11).

It will cause some users to experience a loss of signal on our channels during this time.

We are improving our way of distributing our signal to you, as we want to deliver you the best product available. Users do not need to call as we will be aware of the outage.

Once again, thank you for watching and for your continued support.

