Shreveport man profiled by KATC Investigates fatally shot

SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport native Fate Winslow has been fatally shot just months after being released early from a life sentence in prison under Louisiana’s Habitual Offender Law.

Winslow, 53, was profiled by KATC Investigates in April for being sentenced to life in prison for his fourth felony offense, a $20 marijuana sale, and released from prison in December 2020 after serving 12 years.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Winslow was pronounced dead at the scene of a May 4 shooting in the 4600 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport. His female companion, Tammy Sheree Williams Harris, 48, of the Linwood Avenue address, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

The shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

KATC Investigates spoke to Winslow’s attorney in April who said that he sold $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover police officer in 2008. He was arrested and with three prior felonies - a burglary of a business in 1985, a car burglary ten years later and possession of cocaine when he was 36. The $20 sale landed Winslow a life sentence at the age of 41.

Under Louisiana law, a person who commits more than one felony can have their sentence enhanced if more felonies are committed.

Jee Park, Winslow’s attorney and executive director of the Innocence Project New Orleans, said it took her team nearly three years to have Winslow’s case brought back into court to prove he had an unfair trial.

Winslow was released from Angola in December 2020.

